Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM

Dover - Shirley Dean Biddle went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.

She was a native Delawarean, born in Kent General Hospital on November 8, 1943 to the late Russell and Susie Dean. Shirley grew up in Bowers Beach where back in the 1950's her parents had "The Heartbreak Hotel". She worked at Kirby & Holloway as a carhop and waitress, Betty's Lunch Restaurant, and Playtex Family Products for 34 years, retiring in 2003.

Shirley was a member of the Harvest Years Senior Center, Frederica Senior Center, AARP, Delaware Agricultural Museum, and Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge. She also enjoyed going to the Lillian

Shirley was a devout Christian who attended the Willow Grove Church of God, and the New Life Family Worship Center, who bought their farm.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Dallas Biddle; her sisters, Doris Pleasanton and Jacqueline Kaercher; nieces, Patricia Moyer and Kathryn Burnett; and her five German Shepherds, Penny, Lady, Domino, TY, and Brandy.

Shirley is survived by a sister, Beverly Dean; a step-son, Dallas Biddle, Jr., his children, Jason and Katherine Biddle; step-daughter, Teresa Carrow and husband, Robert, and their children, Matthew and wife, Courtney; Jacob and his wife, Mandy; her special grandchildren, Nate and Olivia and her husband, Joe; seven stepgreat-grandsons; nephew, James Dean; nieces, Debra Morris, Lida Ann Villaneueva, Shirley Pennington, Tonya Smith, and Tamilyn Wyatt; and a special great-niece, Rustisue Dean, along with several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the New Life Family Worship Center, 226 Worship Lane, Camden; where family and friends may view two hours before. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

