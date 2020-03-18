Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Dishman. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Visitation 12:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Shirley A. Dishman passed away at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Shirley was born in Milford, daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Goldy) Donovan.

Shirley had been instrumental working alongside her husband Robert in their business, Dishman Electric. She also worked at Milford Memorial Hospital in the Radiology Department as an x-ray technician for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

Shirley loved her grandkids, being outdoors, camping and she especially enjoyed flower gardening.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dishman.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula Emory and husband John of Milton, and Terry Snyder and husband Jay of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Robert (Jordan) Emory, James (Shelby) Emory, Crystal (Greg) Messick; four great grandchildren, Owen Emory, Callie, Danny, and Conner Messick; and three siblings, Jack Donovan of Lincoln, Martha (Elwyn) Mcleod of Madison, Fla. and Richard (Susan) Donovan of Milton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shirley's caretakers for their loving and attentive care; Jamie Rogers and Sandy Wells who were with her at the end and Suzanne Daisey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, with a time of visitation after 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del 19963 or to the animal rescue/shelter of your choice.





