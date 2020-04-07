MILFORD - Shirley H. Cherneski passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Shirley was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. daughter of the late Herman E. and Helen (Moore) Yentoch.

She worked for many years as a printed circuit board technician with Bendix and National Circuit in Towson, Md., and retired in 1989.

Shirley loved studying the Word of God and was a member of Berean Community Church in Milford. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and knitting.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony A. "Tony" Cherneski, in 2007; two sisters, Jean Cherneski and Irene Dobitus; and a brother, Clayton Yentoch.

She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence Cherneski and Leonard Cherneski; two grandchildren, Bryan Cherneski and wife Jennifer, and Stacey Nelson and husband Kenny; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler Cherneski, Autumn Nelson and Taylor Nelson.

Due to the gathering restrictions put in place during the pandemic the service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Berean Community Church, 2709 Milford Harrington Highway, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.



