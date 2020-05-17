HARRINGTON â€" Shirley Hampton passed away at home surrounded by her family, on May 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Anna McKinney Byerly.
Shirley worked a variety of jobs through the years, however all of them included her true passion of serving others. She was a member of the Harrington Baptist Church where she worshiped and modeled to others the tenets of faith, love, and selflessness.
Shirley was both creative and practical â€" she could sew intricate patterns or repair an engine just as easily. There was nothing she couldnâ€™t do. She enjoyed genealogy and uncovering the history and mysteries of her beloved family. She loved collecting jewelry and recipe books and sharing them with everyone. She lived her life for others and spent every waking moment looking after friends, family, and even strangers.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Jack Hampton; daughters, Valencia Seleen, Susanne Faulkner, and Kathy Hampton-Rivera; son, David Hampton; sister, Maria Jerread; grandchildren, Becka and Gabrielle Lofland, Sarah Parson, and Michael Faulkner; and her beloved German Shepherd, Jake.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Shirley will be private and for the immediate family only. She will be laid to rest in Hollywood Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers.
Published in Delaware State News on May 17, 2020.