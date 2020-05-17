Shirley Hampton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRINGTON â€" Shirley Hampton passed away at home surrounded by her family, on May 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Anna McKinney Byerly.
Shirley worked a variety of jobs through the years, however all of them included her true passion of serving others. She was a member of the Harrington Baptist Church where she worshiped and modeled to others the tenets of faith, love, and selflessness.
Shirley was both creative and practical â€" she could sew intricate patterns or repair an engine just as easily. There was nothing she couldnâ€™t do. She enjoyed genealogy and uncovering the history and mysteries of her beloved family. She loved collecting jewelry and recipe books and sharing them with everyone. She lived her life for others and spent every waking moment looking after friends, family, and even strangers.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Jack Hampton; daughters, Valencia Seleen, Susanne Faulkner, and Kathy Hampton-Rivera; son, David Hampton; sister, Maria Jerread; grandchildren, Becka and Gabrielle Lofland, Sarah Parson, and Michael Faulkner; and her beloved German Shepherd, Jake.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Shirley will be private and for the immediate family only. She will be laid to rest in Hollywood Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc
15522 S Dupont Hwy
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved