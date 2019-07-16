Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley June Harper Nickle. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNOLIA - Shirley June Harper Nickle passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Christiana Hospital.

Mrs. Nickle was born on May 13, 1934 in Lincoln, Ind. to the late George Herbert Harper and Wilma Oma Nye Harper.

She started teaching elementary school in Indiana in the early 60's and when she moved to Delaware, she taught at Lake Forest Elementary School for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Mrs. Nickle enjoyed reading, bingo, poker, the theatre and films. She also enjoyed volunteering for the USO, DAFB, Modern Maturity Center, RUOK at the Modern Maturity Center and was a Queen member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Holland.

She is survived by her children, Jodi Crow and her husband David of Dover, Pa., John Nickle, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Millington, Tenn. and Jorge Nickle and his wife Carmen of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Stefani Becker, Shannon Sollenberger, Michael Crow, James Crow, Zackary Crow and Fiona Nickle; great grandchildren, Brandon Becker, Jr., Brooklyn Becker and Hillary Crow.

Viewing will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover, with funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery following services.

Letters of condolences may be sent and/or flowers can be sent to Torbert Funeral Chapel South.





www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 16, 2019

