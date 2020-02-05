Overseer Shirley M. Sudler, Founder of Church of Deliverance Incorporated, transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Overseer Sudler was deeply devoted to her family, churches and service to others. With a career spanning over 35 years, she was a true ambassador of the Gospel.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Viewing at 10 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 38 years, Pastor Arnold C Sudler; children, Betty McDonald, Girard Gregory, Tredale Gregory (Gayle), Chevelle Gregory, Annie Kornegay (L), Cheron Gregory (Arrone), Tenish Gregory, Bishop Glumex Gregory ( Jennifer); twenty four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; brothers, Clarence McDonald and Eddie Gene McDonald (Elle Mae); special son, Nathan Kinsey; special daughter, Vicky Jeter; and the entire Church family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 5, 2020