Service Information

Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
(302)-697-7002

Celebration of Life
4:00 PM
Calvary Church
1141 East Lebanon Road
Dover , DE

Memorial Gathering
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elderton Fire Hall
305 William St.
Elderton , DE

Dover - Shirley Mae Martin passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Christiana Hospital.

Shirley was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Gastown, Pa. to Mary Lou(Miller) Aikins, and the late, Leland Clair Aikins. She had worked for Del Tech for several years before retiring. She was a member of Calvary Church in Dover, and in her free time enjoyed singing with her late husband, Wilfred.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her late husbands, Larry C. Graff (2006) and Wilfred Martin (2018), and her infant brother, Donald Aikins.

Shirley is survived by her three sons, Steven L. Graff and partner, Brian Griffin, of Smyrna, Timothy Graff and wife, Tini (Scherer) Graff, of Middletown and Thomas Graff and fiance' Rena Downs, of Felton; two step-children, Josephine Johnson, of Dover and Raymond Martin, of Denver, Co.; her mother, Mary Lou(Miller) Aikins, of Indiana, Pa.; her siblings, Dee and John Craig, of Elderton, Pa., Pat and Roger Hooks, of Whitehouse, Ohio, Karen and Skip Coulter, of Gallavantz Ferry, S.C., Maryann and Robby Ruff, of Blairsville, Pa. and Ronald and Sharon Aikins, of Shelocta, Pa.; grandchildren, Braden, Jackson and Miles Graff; eight step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren; ten nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nephews & nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Calvary Church, 1141 East Lebanon Road, Dover; where family and friends may gather one hour before. There will also be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 1-6 p.m., in the Elderton Fire Hall, 305 William St., Elderton, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Road, Dover, DE 19901.

