Shirley Majeski, 91
FELTON - Shirley Majeski passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Shirley was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late, Harry and Rhoda Moore.
Shirley was a home maker. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and "mom-mom". Taking care of her family's needs is what was most important to her. She loved Jesus and shared the Bible faithfully to her family, which gave her so much joy! She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family and she enjoyed watching Hallmark movies every chance she could. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Majeski Jr.; and a brother, Harry Moore Jr.
She is survived by her children, Sharyn Striewski, Joseph Majeski, Charles Majeski, James Majeski, Thomas Majeski, Robert Majeski; sister, Lorraine Mientus; 11 grandchildren, Cindy, Janey, Laurie, Amanda, Lyndsay, Thomas, Jamie, Robert, Stacy, Michael, Matthew; eight great grandchildren, Kristin, Rachael, Jacey, Jessalyn, James, Henry, Ella, and Vanessa.
Services for Shirley Majeski will be private and at the convenience of the family.
