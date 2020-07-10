1/
Shirley Majeski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Majeski, 91
FELTON - Shirley Majeski passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Shirley was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late, Harry and Rhoda Moore.
Shirley was a home maker. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and "mom-mom". Taking care of her family's needs is what was most important to her. She loved Jesus and shared the Bible faithfully to her family, which gave her so much joy! She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family and she enjoyed watching Hallmark movies every chance she could. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Majeski Jr.; and a brother, Harry Moore Jr.
She is survived by her children, Sharyn Striewski, Joseph Majeski, Charles Majeski, James Majeski, Thomas Majeski, Robert Majeski; sister, Lorraine Mientus; 11 grandchildren, Cindy, Janey, Laurie, Amanda, Lyndsay, Thomas, Jamie, Robert, Stacy, Michael, Matthew; eight great grandchildren, Kristin, Rachael, Jacey, Jessalyn, James, Henry, Ella, and Vanessa.
Services for Shirley Majeski will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved