Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Marie Palmatary. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Viewing 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Lofland Funeral Home 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Lofland Funeral Home 02 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Shirley Marie Palmatary passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born in Sellersville, Pa., the daughter of the late Paul and Violet (Shafer) Dotschkal. She worked as a seamstress at the DeLoux Sweater Factory in Sellersville, Pa. for many years before retiring. Shirley enjoyed doing crafts and loved selling her crafts and jewelry at the Milford Farmers Market. She also was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling in the Senior Bowling Leagues at the Milford Bowling Lanes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Palmatary; and two great granddaughters, Alana Rose Prettyman and Brooke Cynthia Davis.

She is survived by her six children, Kathleen Vasey (Dan), Debra Boyer (Jim), Ralph Paul Shoultes (Terri), Gordon Shoultes (Melissa), Jody Burgess (Jim) and Alan Shoultes; one sister, JoAnn Dotschkal Reiff (Bill); and one brother, Charles Dotschkal (Betty); eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. As Shirley's favorite color was Red, the family requests that everyone please wear something Red to her service. Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Alana Rose Foundation, P.O. Box 1241, Ocean View, DE 19970.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





GREENWOOD - Shirley Marie Palmatary passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.Shirley was born in Sellersville, Pa., the daughter of the late Paul and Violet (Shafer) Dotschkal. She worked as a seamstress at the DeLoux Sweater Factory in Sellersville, Pa. for many years before retiring. Shirley enjoyed doing crafts and loved selling her crafts and jewelry at the Milford Farmers Market. She also was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling in the Senior Bowling Leagues at the Milford Bowling Lanes.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Palmatary; and two great granddaughters, Alana Rose Prettyman and Brooke Cynthia Davis.She is survived by her six children, Kathleen Vasey (Dan), Debra Boyer (Jim), Ralph Paul Shoultes (Terri), Gordon Shoultes (Melissa), Jody Burgess (Jim) and Alan Shoultes; one sister, JoAnn Dotschkal Reiff (Bill); and one brother, Charles Dotschkal (Betty); eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. As Shirley's favorite color was Red, the family requests that everyone please wear something Red to her service. Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Alana Rose Foundation, P.O. Box 1241, Ocean View, DE 19970.Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close