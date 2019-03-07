MILFORD - Shirley P. Stevenson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019, peacefully at home.
Shirley was born in Milford to the late Benjamin and Sally Potter.
Shirley attended Independent Bible Fellowship Church in Harrington.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Warnock; and brothers, Willard Potter, Ben Potter and Horace Potter.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Stevenson; son, Daniel Stevenson; sister, Betty Hitchens; sister-in-law, Louise Potter; and grandchildren, Megan Stevenson and Tyler Welch.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Vitas Healthcare, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963.
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 7, 2019