FELTON - Shirley R. Walters passed away on April 18, 2020 at Bay Health Hospital in Milford. She was born Jan. 16, 1949, the daughter of Ray & Grace Walls.
Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, sister & sister-in-law who loved the beach, fishing, crabbing and spending time in the garden. Prior to her husband's passing in 2019, she enjoyed working with Ronald owning and racing harness horses. Shirley also worked at her uncle's market, G & B Market in Felton. Dale Earnhardt was her favorite NASCAR driver. Her children and grandchildren were the love's of her life. She was passionate about attending there many activities.
Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L.; her brother and his wife, Ray & Diane Walls; & her brother-in-law, R. Wayne Walters.
She is survived by her children, Kelly Moore (Eddie), Kyle Walters (Teresa Gosser) & Kevin Walters; grandchildren, Hayley Walters & RJ Oldham; sister, Beverly Walls-Trauernicht (Jeff); sister-in-law, Barbara Walters; her uncles, Fred Casper & Maurice Kemp; a very special cousin, Sandy Brown (Jimmy); extended family and friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 21, 2020