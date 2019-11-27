DOVER - Sidney "Lavern" Brown passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Brown was born Jan. 7, 1935 in Ava, Mo. to the late Arthur and Carrie Coonts.
She worked as a hostess at the Maple Dale Country Club for over 20 years, during that time she had also worked as a waitress and supervisor. Mrs. Brown enjoyed baking, gardening and loved flowers.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sons, Carl David and Ricky Draden Goodnight.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Merritt Brown of Dover; daughter, Diana Ruff and her husband, Michael, of Felton; her adopted daughter, Linda Goodnight of Dover; brother, Jackie Coonts of Ava, Mo.; grandchildren, J. Chris Gearhart and his wife, Michele, Amanda Hill and her husband, Bill, Jason Goodnight and his wife, Jennifer, Christina Armstrong, and Michael Ruff; twelve great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 27, 2019