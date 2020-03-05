LINCOLN - Sierra Marie Fowler passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1995 in Newark, DE.
She graduated from Seaford Senior High School in 2012. Her passions were music, art and animals. Sierra had a caring nature, an amazing sense of humor, and a beautiful soul. She had a special quality of talking to people and knowing just what to say to make them feel better, she will be greatly missed.
Sierra is survived by her mother, Shawna Davis, her step father, Michael Davis; her grandmother, Karen Liles; her aunt, Mandy Liles; her aunt Michele Immediato; and four cousins, Lucian and Liam West, and cousin, Ashley Immediato and Shannon Immediato.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to National Alliance of Mental Illness/NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook, www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2020