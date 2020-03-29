WYOMING - SMSGT Edward Lynn Buckley, Ret. passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, in his home.
Ed was born March 13, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late, Frank Thomas & Helen Bernice (Schoff) Buckley. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, then continued a career in aviation with Lockheed Martin Aircraft, where he worked for 37 years before retiring. He also worked Technical Aviation of C-5's on Dover Air Force Base.
He was a member and past Commander of the Walter L. Fox American Legion Post # 2, a member of the V.F.W, Vietnam Veterans, Korean War Veterans, Airforce Association, and Retired Enlisted Personnel Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion of 38 years, Gloria Reid; his brothers, Russell & Lonnie Buckley; and a sister, Donna Watson.
He is survived by two daughters, Marguerite Mary Silva (Paul) and Helen Bernice Gallaher (Bruce), of East Longmeadow, Mass.; four grandchildren; stepchildren, Ronald Burkett (Linda), of Summerville, S.C., Linda Darling (Earl), of Marydel, Pamela Burkett, of Wyoming, Sandra Brodeur, of Harrington, Cynthia Crate, of Camden, Samuel Reid (Patty), of Marydel; and 11 step-grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19 services will be private. Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
A Celebration of Life at the American Legion will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Walter L. Fox Post #2, 835 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 29, 2020