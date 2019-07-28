|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wyoming - SMSGT Gene Richard Boles, U.S.A.F., Retired passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Ellsmere, Del. He was 82.
Gene was born Nov. 3, 1936 in Kathryn, W.Va. to the late, John and Martha (Burdiss) Boles. Gene served proudly in the United States Air Force, from 1954-1982, ultimately become a flight engineer. He served during the Vietnam War, achieving several medals and distinctions from the Distinguished Flying Cross, the National Defense Medal, and Combat Rediness Medal, among others. After retiring from the USAF, he drove school buses for Chambers Bus Services, and worked as a security guard for Rose's Department Store.
Mr. Boles was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the American Legion and the V.F.W. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, dancing, and spending time outdoors, especially with his family.
Gene is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Slider; his sons, Gene R. Boles, Jr., of Felton, Daniel Boles and wife, Emily of Wilmington and Keith McGinnis and wife, Donna, of Dalhart, Texas; a daughter, Tiffany Worcester and husband, Matthew of Camden; three sisters, Mary Nelson Watson and husband, Donald of Inverness, Fla., Jayne Tyler, of Cumberland , Md. and Johnnie B. Means of Buffalo, Wyo.; his brother, Michael Dale Boles, of Athens, Ga.; grandchildren, Gage, Kendall, Breanne, Trista and Chyanne; several great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view one hour before. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Program, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 28, 2019
