SMSgt USAF Ret. John Michael Keegan, Mike as he was affectionately known, passed away peacefully in his home on June 20, 2020. Mike was the youngest of (10) Children born to Andrew and Mary Berninger Keegan and grew up in Quakertown, PA.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War, doing 4 tours of duty there (52 months), receiving two Bronze Stars for valor and retired in 1978. Prior to joining the Air Force he was in the Merchant Marines.
Mike was a stoic man with a great sense of humor. He could usually be found at his beach camper or on his boats with his beloved dog, Sarge, by his side. Mike will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife, Theresa Garrison-Keegan who he lived with in Dover for over 35 years. He is also survived by, his three children, Johanna Ward, John Keegan, and Jeffery Keegan; three step children, Christina Kober, Samuel Chevarria, and Radford Garrison; two sisters, Anna Musselman and Helen Stump of Pennsylvania. Mike is also survived by; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, and Ryan Ward, Andrew, Johnny, Heather, Sean and Jonathan Keegan; God Daughter, Diane Horst; two great grandchildren and several nieces.
A mass of Christian burial will be held 10am Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover DE 19901. Interment with honors will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Center, 1200 N Walnut St, Wilmington, DE 19801 or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
June 27, 2020
I love you and already miss you!
Radford Garrison
Son
June 27, 2020
Soar with the angels. RIH.
Penny King
Family
June 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I know you will miss him.
I love you and Im here for you!
Carole Courtney
June 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dolly Solis
Sister
June 26, 2020
Mike will truly be missed. So many funny memories of him and his sayings.
Brooke Alicea
Family
