FREDERICA - Sofia W. Clark passed away Feb. 19, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Sofia was born in Jettingen, Germany Dec. 21, 1933, the daughter of Stefan and Kreszenz.
She met her husband Ronald Clark while he was in Germany serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. They were married Jan. 29, 1965.
For many years Sofia worked as a housekeeper at Courtland Manor Nursing Home. She loved working in her rose garden and cats.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald; her son, Egon (Regina) Wenninger; her sister, Renate Price; and sister-in-law, Diane (Raymond) Marvel. Sofia was preceded in death by her brother, Erwin (Frieda).
Visitation Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of Service 12 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Interment to follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 22, 2019