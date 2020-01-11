DOVER - Sonia Diaz passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Ms. Diaz was born March 26, 1954 in Puerto Rico to the late Fernando and Andrea Diaz.
She worked for Susquehanna University as a cook in the cafeteria.
Ms. Diaz is survived by her children, Katherine Young and her husband Juwan and Daniel Gonzalez Jr. all of Dover; brother, Roberto Roman; sister, Alicia Garcia; and granddaughter, Kiana Young.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexander, VA 22312.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 11, 2020