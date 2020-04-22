MAGNOLIA - Sonia Jean Cornell passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Milford, to the late Ken W. and Betty M. (Legates) Cornell. She worked for Walmart for over 20 years and was very involved in the Marine Corps League in Dover. She loved spending time with her grandkids and her family and loved all animals.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Bella Lane.

She is survived by her siblings, Gary Legates and Cathy Lynn Cornell Harding; niece, Ashley Lane; nephew, Ryan Luke Harding; cousin, Curtis Legates; and grandchildren, Kyler and Keira Faulkner.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonia's memory can be made to: Marine Corps League, Central Delaware Det. 768, N. New Street Army Reserve Center, Dover, DE 19904.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



