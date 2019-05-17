Stanley C. Little, Jr. passed away at Bayhealth in Dover on May 11, 2019.
Stan was predeceased by his mother, Ardella Hanum.
Stan is survived by father, Stanley Sr.; his loving and devoted wife of 18 ½ years, Linda; his son, Ben; stepdaughter, Amber (Kyle); stepson, Jason (Lauren); 11 grandchildren, Kayleigh, Olivia, Ava-Sophia, Colton, Mackenzie, Arianna, Johnathan, Jessica, Leia, Reagan, and Levi; three sister-in-laws; one brother-in-law, and spouses; and several cousins.
Stan was born in Dover on Nov. 1, 1951. He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1969. After high school Stan played the drums in several bands, Sixpence, Double Stuff, Paint the Town, Stan and Marie, Gypsy Heart, Wallace Waite Quartet, and the Jerry Cook Band. Stan taught drum lessons for B&B Music and Drum Pad for over 40 years. He was a sheet metal worker for many years.
Stan played drums for the worship team at Calvary Assemblies of God in Dover for several years.
Visitation will be held at Calvary Assemblies of God, 1532 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover, on May 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. on May 19, 2019 at Calvary Assemblies of God.
Burial will take place on May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Stan's memory to Calvary Christian Academy (Dover) or B&B Music (Camden-Wyoming).
Letters of condolences can be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 17, 2019