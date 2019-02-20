Bronx, N.Y. - Stanley Morris passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2018 at Christiana Hospital.
Burial will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Bear. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, De 19904. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 20, 2019