Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HARRINGTON - Stanley Wayne "Butch" Jones passed away March 19, 2019. He is the son of Ruth Jones and the late James Jones.

Butch worked in autobody restoration and as an insurance adjuster. He was a member of the Harrington Senior Center and a former member of the Harrington Moose Lodge.

Butch was the type of person who planned ahead; he designed his house out of Legos before having it built. He also enjoyed spending time with close friends playing pool so he added a special billiards room onto his house. When not playing pool, Butch enjoyed watching Nascar, fishing, and finding a good bargain. He was a wonderful friend who was known to be a little different but everyone loved him.

In addition to his Mother, Butch is survived by his brothers, Bob Cline (Donna) and Donald Jones (Mary Etta); sisters, Cheryl Wesoja (Donald) and Sandy Zuchelli (Larry); several nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.

Visit us at





HARRINGTON - Stanley Wayne "Butch" Jones passed away March 19, 2019. He is the son of Ruth Jones and the late James Jones.Butch worked in autobody restoration and as an insurance adjuster. He was a member of the Harrington Senior Center and a former member of the Harrington Moose Lodge.Butch was the type of person who planned ahead; he designed his house out of Legos before having it built. He also enjoyed spending time with close friends playing pool so he added a special billiards room onto his house. When not playing pool, Butch enjoyed watching Nascar, fishing, and finding a good bargain. He was a wonderful friend who was known to be a little different but everyone loved him.In addition to his Mother, Butch is survived by his brothers, Bob Cline (Donna) and Donald Jones (Mary Etta); sisters, Cheryl Wesoja (Donald) and Sandy Zuchelli (Larry); several nieces, nephews and many close friends.Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book. Funeral Home Melvin Funeral Home

15522 South Dupont Highway

Harrington , DE 19952

(302) 398-3884 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close