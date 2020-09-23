Stanley Z.

Paszkowski, 87

WYOMING - Stanley Z. Paszkowski passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020.

Stanley was born on January 9, 1933 in Krystynopol, Poland. He immigrated to the United States of American in September 1946.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Ignance (Pop) and Josephine (Babcie); and his sister, Anna.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Myers; his nephew, James Myers; and two nieces, Liz Perry (Ron and son Luke) and Vicky Grimes (Keith); and a great nephew, Kyle Grimes.

Stanley worked many jobs during his lifetime, which included masonry, roofing and numerous factory jobs.

Stanley was an outdoors man. He truly loved the outdoors and all that nature provided from the animals to the changing seasons. Stanley had a "natural green thumb" which was evident in each year's harvest and flowering gardens. Stanley enjoyed talking to people and love any opportunity he had to speak and sing in his native polish language.

Viewing and last respects for Family and Friends will be held September 25, 2020 between 10 and 11 a.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover, Del. A Christian Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place privately.

In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First State Animal Center and SPCA.

Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com







