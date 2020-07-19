1/
Stephen E. Yanek Sr.
Stephen E. Yanek, Sr., 96
GREENWOOD - Stephen E. Yanek, Sr. passed away July 13, 2020, at Country Rest Home. He was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Yanek.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Yanek was a security guard at Cherrydale Farms in Pennsylvania.
Mr. Yanek was a strong willed man who could be grumpy at times and was not afraid to speak his mind. He was an avid baseball and football fan.
In addition to his parents; Mr. Yanek was preceded in death by his wife, May Yanek; two brothers, and three sisters.
Mr. Yanek is survived by his sons, Stephen Yanek, Jr. and David Yanek; several step-children.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC concerning gatherings, graveside services for Mr. Yanek will be held at a later date.
Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 19, 2020.
