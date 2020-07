Stephen E. Yanek, Sr., 96GREENWOOD - Stephen E. Yanek, Sr. passed away July 13, 2020, at Country Rest Home. He was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Yanek.Prior to his retirement, Mr. Yanek was a security guard at Cherrydale Farms in Pennsylvania.Mr. Yanek was a strong willed man who could be grumpy at times and was not afraid to speak his mind. He was an avid baseball and football fan.In addition to his parents; Mr. Yanek was preceded in death by his wife, May Yanek; two brothers, and three sisters.Mr. Yanek is survived by his sons, Stephen Yanek, Jr. and David Yanek; several step-children.Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC concerning gatherings, graveside services for Mr. Yanek will be held at a later date.Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.