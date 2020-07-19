Stephen Yanek aka Pappy was my dads stepfather, married to May Yanek my dads mom. They were both terrific grandparents to me! While they lived a distance away in Pennsylvania, they always showed their love and care from us. They also made sure to be there for the big important events in our lives. I remember them both coming to Florida to be there for my high school graduation and to enjoy this special time in my life. I loved them both and they were truly special grandparents. Pappy will be missed by all. Love from the Harboe family.

Becky Harboe

Grandchild