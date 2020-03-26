Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennie Smith Funeral Homes 717 West Division St Dover , DE 19904 (302)-678-8747 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Stephen John Keyser passed away on March 17, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.

Stephen will always be remembered for his kindness. Stephen will be particularly missed by his mother with whom he loved and cared for daily. Stephen was her constant companion for lunch and day trips to the casino. Stephen worked for Airbase Carpet Mart for many years and always had a smile on his face and was eager to help. Stephen had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and brighten other's days. Stephen was a proud member of NA for over 26 years and spent countless hours helping others successfully reach sobriety. Day or night he was willing to talk on the phone, give rides to meetings, or just plain listen. Stephen volunteered for many service positions in the Recovery Fellowships and will be especially missed by his friends there. Stephen was an active member of the APA (American Pool Players Association) and shot on numerous teams and captained several numerous teams that he played on and won State Championships and traveled to Las Vegas to play in the World Championships for both 8 ball and 9 ball. Stephen also enjoyed boating, bowling, antique shopping, and spending time with family and friends.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Carl Keyser; and his sister, Donna Kay Keyser with whom he was very close.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Jennifer Keyser; and his son, Cameron William McKinney; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends.

