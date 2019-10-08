DOVER - Stephen Paul French passed away peacefully and comfortably with his family Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Stephen was born Feb. 4, 1960 in Wilmington to Francesca Sanfilippo French and the late Robert C. French, Sr. He graduated from Dover High School in 1978, after successfully taking the Dover High Senators to the State All Conference Football Championship in 1977.
He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal Avionics Technician. A member of the HMX-1 Presidential Helicopter Squadron, serving under both President Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. Along with maintaining the aircraft, a key assignment of his under President Reagan was to keep the Jelly Belly jelly beans in stock at all times on the helicopter. He had received a Rifle Marksman Badge while in the service. After his military service with honorable discharge, he worked for Delaware Corrections at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution or Gander Hill, retiring as a Sergeant in Dover after 26 years of faithful service. He was a member of Holy Cross Church in Dover. Mr. French was a lifelong animal lover. He enjoyed sharing his lunch with his wife and beloved dogs before heading off to work. Stephen enjoyed riding his Harley and was a true biker at heart. Stephen was a Philadelphia Phillies and a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cynthia Biddle French of Dover; his mother, Francesca French of Newark; son, Logan French of Dover; brothers, Robert French, Jr. and wife Anne French of Forest, Va., Michael French and wife Tara French of Newark; sister, Joan French and husband Phillip Bannowsky of Newark; and his grandpup, Jake.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday evening. Interment will be 1 p.m., Thursday at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 8, 2019