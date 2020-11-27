Steve E. Martin, 59
MILTON - Steve E. Martin passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on September 10, 1961 to Maryann Antczak Martin and the late Wilbert Martin.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Caugant Martin.
Steve proudly served his country with the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 8 out of Milford. Steve's hobbies include crabbing, fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols. Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
