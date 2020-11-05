Steven L. Faulkner, 73
MILFORD - Steven L. Faulkner passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.
Born August 29, 1947 in Hurricane, West Virginia, Steve was the son of the late Lewis K. and Phyllis A. Faulkner of Milford.
Upon graduating from Laurel High School in 1966, Steve enrolled at the University of Delaware on baseball and basketball scholarships. Unfortunately, Steve suffered an collar bone injury and was forced to withdraw. He enlisted in the United States Army Security Agency in February 1967. After basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., he went to Fort Devens, Mass. and trained as a Morse Code Intercept Operator. He then was assigned to a field site in Korea. After completing this tour, he returned to Fort Devens and trained as Special Identification Techniques Operator. He was then deployed to a field site near the East German border until the end of his enlistment in February 1971.
After his military career, Steve gained employment with Con Rail in June 1971 as a locomotive engineer. He retired in August 2007, after dedicating 36 years of service.
Steve enjoyed dining out, fishing when he had a chance, and cherished his Maltese puppies – Maggie Ray, Rocky Star, Cissy Ray, and Pupi.
Steve was proceeded in death by his parents, Lewis K. and Phyllis A. Faulkner of Milford; two brothers, Duane D. Faulkner of Milford and Brent L. Faulkner of Dover.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Gale Faulkner of Middletown, Del.; one son, Matthew B. Faulkner of Milford; a stepdaughter, Britton Hass of Crestview, Fla.; two brothers, Craig T. Faulkner of Milford and Paul E. Faulkner and his wife Annmarie of Lincoln; nephews, Michael Faulkner of Felton and Blake Faulkner of Milford; niece, Amber K. Faulkner of Lincoln.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to The Fisher House Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
