SMYRNA - Steven L. Pritchett passed away on Oct. 29, 2019.
He was born on July 31, 1949 to the late Floyd D. Pritchett and Frances Greenich Pritchett, in Wilmington, Del.
Steve was a clerk for the Secretary of State Office for the State of Delaware and retired in 2004. He went back to work again in 2006 until 2012. He was a member of the Forrest grove SDA Church in Dover. Steve was a volunteer Chaplain at Kent General Hospital in Dover, played bass guitar in several bands throughout the years and enjoyed playing music in church.
Steve is survived by his brother, Wayne Pritchett; nephews Shannon (Amber) Pritchett of Marydel, Wade (Misty) Pritchett of Chesapeake, Va., and Shawn (Mary) of Hartly; nieces Selena Pritchett of Hartly, Rebecca (Larry) Haug, of Canterbury and Laura (Shawn) Tobias of Canterbury; and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held Noon on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E Lebanon Rd.(Rt 10), Dover. Friends may gather one hour prior. Interment will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to Kent General Hospital, Pastoral Care, in Steve's honor.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 31, 2019