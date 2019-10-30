Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Sue was a 1972 graduate of Lake Forest High School, and 1975 graduate of the Milford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for nearly 38 years. Sue gave herself for others her entire career. After leaving nursing, she volunteered at the Milford Public Library, Delaware Hospice, and the Milford Community Pantry at Avenue United Methodist Church where she was a member.

Sue loved to read, especially, her favorite authors Stephen King, James Patterson, and Nicholas Sparks. She also loved attending concerts, going antiquing, and traveling to Lancaster County, PA to visit Kitchen Kettle Village.

Sue will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ken; a son and daughter-in-law Michael Lewis and Kristin Wheatley, of Dover; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Josh Monroe, of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Henry, June, and Rosalie; brothers, John W. (Peggy) Knapp and Thomas J. (Crystal) Knapp; and her beloved cat, Buddy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington Del. with interment following at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, DE. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963; or the Milford Public Library, 11 S. E. Front St., Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc.

Please visit us at



FELTON - Sue K. Lewis, daughter of the late Warren and Ruth Knapp, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.Sue was a 1972 graduate of Lake Forest High School, and 1975 graduate of the Milford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for nearly 38 years. Sue gave herself for others her entire career. After leaving nursing, she volunteered at the Milford Public Library, Delaware Hospice, and the Milford Community Pantry at Avenue United Methodist Church where she was a member.Sue loved to read, especially, her favorite authors Stephen King, James Patterson, and Nicholas Sparks. She also loved attending concerts, going antiquing, and traveling to Lancaster County, PA to visit Kitchen Kettle Village.Sue will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ken; a son and daughter-in-law Michael Lewis and Kristin Wheatley, of Dover; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Josh Monroe, of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Henry, June, and Rosalie; brothers, John W. (Peggy) Knapp and Thomas J. (Crystal) Knapp; and her beloved cat, Buddy.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington Del. with interment following at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, DE. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963; or the Milford Public Library, 11 S. E. Front St., Milford, DE 19963.Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc.Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the online condolence book. Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close