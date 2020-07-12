Susan A. Adams, 62
CAMDEN - Susan A. Adams passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Susan was born on March 23, 1958 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to the late Charles G. Arns and Helen Keaveney Arns.
She grew up in the Belair, Maryland area, graduating from Belair High School. She continued her education at Frostburg State University where she met her husband, Bob, and then received her Master's Degree from the University of Virginia. In 1985, she and Bob moved to Dover where she continued her teaching career at Fairview Elementary for over 30 years. Throughout her distinguished career as a Kindergarten teacher, she touched the lives of thousands of children. Her impact will be felt for generations to come. To know her was to love her.
Susan enjoyed shopping but her real passion was her wonderful family. She never missed an opportunity to talk about them any chance she got. Throughout her life she held many titles; wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher, and confidant, amongst others, but her favorite - by far - was Grandma. She embraced that role with the same vigor, fierceness, and compassion that she taught with, and never once missed an opportunity to spend every second she could with her grandson, Liam.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert "Bob" Adams of Camden; son, Nicholas Adams and wife Stephanie of Dover; and daughter, Allison Kennard and her husband, Robert, Jr. of Felton; sisters, Janet Ray and her husband John of Milton and Barbara Arns and husband Tom Shaner of Hughesville, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved grandson, Liam Adams, whom she loved with every fiber of her being.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Delaware Chapter of the American Heart Association
, 131 Continental Drive - Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com