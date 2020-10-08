1/
Susan Beryl Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Beryl Brown, 73
HARRINGTON - Susan Beryl Brown passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Susan was born in Milford, Del. to the late, Norman E. and Matilda B. Brown.
Susan was a graduate of the Harrington High School and attended the Concord College of Athens, W.Va. Susan worked for Comcast in the network operations department, from 1968 until she retired in 2011, a total of 43 years. She was one of the longest serving employees that Comcast had at the time. In her spare time, Susan enjoyed counted cross stitch and shopping. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was especially devoted to her parents, and served as their care taker when they both became ill.
Susan was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Harrington, and previously served on their Board of Trustees. She also helped out with church dinners, functions, and Sunday School classes. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Harrington High School Alumni "Class of 1965".
Susan is survived by an uncle, Harold Brown; aunt, JoAnn Bowdle; paternal first cousins, Karen K. Cornfield, Nina Taylor, Dane Hitchens, Kyle Brown, Jason Brown, Lisa Brown, Wade Brown, David Brown; maternal second cousins, Shelly Callaway, Gail Huey, Stacie Cataldi, Zack Taylor.
A Graveside Service for Susan will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, at 1 p.m. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of social distancing and masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the building fund of the Trinity UMC, 63 Commerce Street, Harrington, DE 19952.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc
15522 S Dupont Hwy
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved