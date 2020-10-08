Susan Beryl Brown, 73
HARRINGTON - Susan Beryl Brown passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Susan was born in Milford, Del. to the late, Norman E. and Matilda B. Brown.
Susan was a graduate of the Harrington High School and attended the Concord College of Athens, W.Va. Susan worked for Comcast in the network operations department, from 1968 until she retired in 2011, a total of 43 years. She was one of the longest serving employees that Comcast had at the time. In her spare time, Susan enjoyed counted cross stitch and shopping. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was especially devoted to her parents, and served as their care taker when they both became ill.
Susan was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Harrington, and previously served on their Board of Trustees. She also helped out with church dinners, functions, and Sunday School classes. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Harrington High School Alumni "Class of 1965".
Susan is survived by an uncle, Harold Brown; aunt, JoAnn Bowdle; paternal first cousins, Karen K. Cornfield, Nina Taylor, Dane Hitchens, Kyle Brown, Jason Brown, Lisa Brown, Wade Brown, David Brown; maternal second cousins, Shelly Callaway, Gail Huey, Stacie Cataldi, Zack Taylor.
A Graveside Service for Susan will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, at 1 p.m. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of social distancing and masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the building fund of the Trinity UMC, 63 Commerce Street, Harrington, DE 19952.
