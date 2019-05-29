DOVER - Susan Evelyn Buchholtz passed away, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Milford Hospice Center.
Mrs. Buchholtz was born June 13, 1942 in Gloucester, England.
She retired from Danneman Fabrics at the Blue Hen Mall, she made costumes for the John Dickenson Mansion. Mrs. Buchholtz enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading, crocheting and knitting. She was very active with her Sorority.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Buchholtz on March 30, 2019; her three siblings, Georgina, Liz and Peter.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Buchholtz and his wife Danielle of Magnolia; and granddaughter, Savanna.
Services will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 29, 2019