SMYRNA - Susan L. Ksenich (Clegg) (Solloway) passed away Nov. 20, 2019, at her home with her daughter by her side.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1948, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Jackson) Clegg. Sue graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in 1967. She worked at the Delaware Home and Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Playtex Apparel, and then retired from Bayhealth Medical Center.
Sue enjoyed traveling to Lancaster to Hershey Farms and loved listening to Elvis.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Richard Clegg; fiance, Leroy Carney; ex-husband, David A. Ksenich, Sr.; sons, Mark R. Ksenich, Martin A. Ksenich and David A. Ksenich Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Catherine L. Diven (Gregory); a son, Peter L. Ksenich (Christine); eight grandchildren, Megan E. Horn, Haley N. Diven, Emily S. Diven, Britney Collins (Corey), Pearson Ksenich, Samantha Ksenich, Kayla Ksenich, and Katie Ksenich; nine great-grandchildren, Cannon, Colbie, Kylah, Martin, Elizabeth, Jaden, Christian, Haylen and Ralyn; a sister, Carol Attix; a brother, Robert Clegg; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Ksenich (David, Jr.).
Memorial services will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., where friends may call at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977 to help defray funeral expenses. Donations may also be made online by clicking on the tab marked "Donate Funeral Funds".
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019