MILFORD - Susan M. King passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Susan was born in Warsaw, Va. the daughter of the late James and Mildred Sanford. She worked at L. D. Caulk in Milford for 22 years before retiring in 1993. She was a previous auxiliary member of the American Legion C.K.R.T. Post #7 of Harrington. Susan volunteered at Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital for many years including the Greenwood Police Department. Susan enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed motorcycle riding with her daughter, listening to country music, swimming in the family pool, and shopping. She was a devout Christian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. King, including her siblings Georgia Donovan, Myrtle Tallent, and James W. Sanford.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Webb, her daughter Victoria Wingate and husband Rockie; two grandchildren, Torey Hall and husband Matthew; Chris Millman and wife Melissa, and two great grandsons, David and Daniel.

A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

