Susan M. (Parker)
Mateja, 54
CAMDEN - Susan M. Mateja passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 after a brief illness.
Susan was a policy analyst for over 20 years working for the State of Delaware and also served on the board of her credit union for many years. She was a graduate of Christiana High School and had earned her masters degree from Wilmington College. Susan was an active member of Wyoming United Methodist Church.
Susan is survived by her husband, Walter A. Mateja, Jr.; two daughters, Emily Mateja and Ellyanna Mateja; and her mother, Carolyn Baker. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Parker; and brother, Edward Parker, II.
The family will hold a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
