HARRINGTON - Susie Ann Watkins Silbereisen passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Bay Health Hospital – Sussex Campus in Milford.
She was born on March 4, 1948 in Houston, the daughter of the late Maurice C. Watkins and Grace Hayes Watkins.
She married Albert Silbereisen, Sr. and they made their home in Harrington. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2012 after 47 years of happy marriage.
In addition to raising her family Susie worked at Milford Hospital as the supervisor of the laundry department for 18 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, puzzles, gardening, canning and shopping at the thrift shops. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Albert Silbereisen, Jr. and his fiancée Denise of Milford; two daughters, Linda Webb and her husband Chris of Milford, and Diane Silbereisen of Harrington; four grandchildren, Ashley Webb, Whitney Webb, Jessica Workman and Jacob Mowbray; and one brother, Robert Watkins of Houston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Maurice Watkins, Donald Watkins, and Jimmy Watkins; and two sisters, Marie Turner and Doris Bennett.
Because of the restrictions imposed by our government, services will be private. Interment will be at the Delaware Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 7, 2020