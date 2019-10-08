Milford - On Oct. 4, 2019, Swazanna Donaway peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
She was born on April 24, 1933, in Willards, Md. to the late Rev. George W. and Agnes Bishop.
Mrs. Donaway moved to Frederica in 1962 when her father became the minister at Trinity U.M.C. and resided there until the past seven years when she became a resident of John B. Parsons Assisted Living and Harrison Senior Living.
Swazanna worked as the Town Clerk for Frederica for many years.
She loved listening to Willie Nelson and Toby Keith, and playing the slots.
Swazanna is survived by her two sons, Randy Donaway and his wife Merry of Ridgely, Md. and Lynn Donaway of Frederica; three daughters, Sue D. Holloway and her husband Calvin of Whaleyville, Md., Barbara D. Wingate of Parsonsburg, Md. and Lori D. Denkenberger and her husband Eddie of Frederica; five grandchildren, Tracy, Cal, Tom, Kim, and Mandi; six great grandchildren; and her guardian angel, Sharrie Webb.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, DE 19963 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Interment will be New Hope Cemetery in Willards, Md. at 1 p.m. on the same day.
Donations in her memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Casual dress suggested by family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 8, 2019