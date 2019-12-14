FELTON - Sybil Fay Pennington went home to be with the Lord, Dec. 11, 2019 at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Dover. Sybil was born April 22, 1936 in Walton, W.Va, the daughter of French and Mary Jarvis
Sybil was a hard working lady who was strong in her faith. She was passionate about flowers and her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was generous to many charities throughout her life. She was able to bring a smile to anyone's face.
She was preceded in death by her husband's, Albert Gordy and Chester Pennington; her daughter, Joanne; daughter-in-law, Theresa Shelton; a sister, Naomia; and her brother, French Jr.
She is survived by her children, Linda Padilla (James LeBeau), Douglas (Patty), Raymond (Norma), Calvin French, Kenny (Marlene) and Richard Shelton; stepchildren, Kenneth, Debbie (Bobby), Pam (John) and Kathy (Greg); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Edith, Virginia, Maxine, Dorothy, Margaret and Karen; extended family and friends.
Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Leukemia Foundation or the SPCA.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 14, 2019