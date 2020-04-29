Sylvester L. Morris (1958 - 2020)
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Obituary
Sylvester L. Morris, Jr. born Nov. 30, 1958 went home to be with the Lord April 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester Sr.; brother, Michael; and sister, Sonja (Terry) of Dover.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Barbara A. Morris; three sisters, Barbara J. Morris, Hartly, Arlene Weatherspoon and Virginia Flamer (Ricky) Dover; and a host of aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
No Memorial Service is planned at this time.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com


Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 29, 2020
