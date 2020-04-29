Sylvester L. Morris, Jr. born Nov. 30, 1958 went home to be with the Lord April 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester Sr.; brother, Michael; and sister, Sonja (Terry) of Dover.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Barbara A. Morris; three sisters, Barbara J. Morris, Hartly, Arlene Weatherspoon and Virginia Flamer (Ricky) Dover; and a host of aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
No Memorial Service is planned at this time.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 29, 2020