FELTON - Sylvia A. Boyer, of Felton, formerly of Seaford, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Sylvia was a Registered Nurse and was Director of nursing at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She also worked for Bay Health in Milford and Dover. She later worked for the Capitol School District.
She was the daughter of the late Martin and Ruth Sammons. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Sammons.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, William W. Boyer; her son, Shawn Erick White; her step-mom, Bonnie Sammons; step-sons, William B. Boyer (Alysia), Robert L. Boyer (Ruthann), John W. Boyer (Monica); step-daughters, Shirley M. Grubb, Christine A. Hopson, Patricia G. Faucett, Ursula Palmer O'Brien and Linda White Murphy; her sister-in-law, Paulette Sammons; her granddaughter, Kendyl Shaelynn Marie White; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
Sylvia was a Registered Nurse and was Director of nursing at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She also worked for Bay Health in Milford and Dover. She later worked for the Capitol School District.
She was the daughter of the late Martin and Ruth Sammons. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Sammons.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, William W. Boyer; her son, Shawn Erick White; her step-mom, Bonnie Sammons; step-sons, William B. Boyer (Alysia), Robert L. Boyer (Ruthann), John W. Boyer (Monica); step-daughters, Shirley M. Grubb, Christine A. Hopson, Patricia G. Faucett, Ursula Palmer O'Brien and Linda White Murphy; her sister-in-law, Paulette Sammons; her granddaughter, Kendyl Shaelynn Marie White; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 14, 2020.