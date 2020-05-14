Sylvia A. Boyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FELTON - Sylvia A. Boyer, of Felton, formerly of Seaford, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Sylvia was a Registered Nurse and was Director of nursing at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She also worked for Bay Health in Milford and Dover. She later worked for the Capitol School District.
She was the daughter of the late Martin and Ruth Sammons. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Sammons.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, William W. Boyer; her son, Shawn Erick White; her step-mom, Bonnie Sammons; step-sons, William B. Boyer (Alysia), Robert L. Boyer (Ruthann), John W. Boyer (Monica); step-daughters, Shirley M. Grubb, Christine A. Hopson, Patricia G. Faucett, Ursula Palmer O'Brien and Linda White Murphy; her sister-in-law, Paulette Sammons; her granddaughter, Kendyl Shaelynn Marie White; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved