Dr. Sylvia Marie (Thomas)

She attended Milford Sr High School and went on to graduate from LaSalle University in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science with honors in Chemistry and Biology. She worked as a Chemist at Dentsply in Milford, Del. before enrolling in the College of Chiropractic at Palmer University in Davenport, Iowa from where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Sylvia, and her husband, Dr. Michael Smith, grew a very successful practice, Waterside Chiropractic, in Panama City and the surrounding area. Sylvia was fiercely passionate about her profession, found great joy in her artwork, but her children were her greatest successes.

A celebration of life was held at her home four days before her death, where her friends came to celebrate and toast in fellowship.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her father, Karl Thomas, of Milford, Del.; and sister, Diane Thomas Renzi of Lothian, Md.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Smith; her children, Michaela Smith and fiancé, Connor McKenzie, of Malibu, Calif., Race Smith of Panama City, Fla.; her mother, Renate K.Thomas of Milford, Del.; sister, Cynthia Thomas of Milford, Del.; and brother, Karl J. Thomas (Stacy) of Lewes, Del.; brother-in-law, Rico Renzi of Lothian, Md.; and three nephews, a niece and one great nephew. She is also survived by lifelong friend, Leslie Walters Gossett, who championed her through this journey.

A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Milford, Del. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be to the St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Milford, Del. to the Oktoberfest celebration, an event that her family founded that continues annually.





