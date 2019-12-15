Sylvia P. (Kerley) Garramone passed away in The Villas at Sunny Acres Memory Care, Thornton, Colo., on the morning of Dec. 9, 2019. She was a loving, caring, Godly mother who had an unwavering sacrifice and unconditional love for her family.
Sylvia lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to three children. In her earlier years she was a faithful member of Kent Christian Center (Pentecostals of Dover) where she practiced her faith. She greatly enjoyed music and cooking. She was a caring sister to many siblings, an amazing wife, a loving Aunt and friend to many, all whom she adored.
She is survived by her son, Robert and his wife Starr Kerley; her sons, Ronald and Rodney and his wife Debbie. She is also survived by her sister, Hilda Quiles; her six grandchildren, Daniel and his wife Cherissa Kerley, David and his wife Michaela Kerley, Arianna and her husband Robert Ortiz, Elizabeth and her husband Jose Ramirez, RJ and Mathew; and her great-grandchild, Lennon Claire.
Sylvia will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care for others.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7).
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover. Committal Services and Burial will take place Wednesday, 10 a.m. at The Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19710.
Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 15, 2019