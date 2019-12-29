Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. Aileen Elgie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 15, 1925 – Dec. 2, 2019

T. Aileen McCormick Elgie passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019, after a short illness. Aileen was born in Ontario, Canada. During

Aileen married William A. "Bill" Elgie Jr. and they settled in Ontario. The Elgies moved to Dover, Delaware, in 1964 when Bill became director of transportation for the state of Delaware. Aileen worked at both the state library and the Dover Public Library, and enjoyed helping patrons with difficult research through interlibrary loan pre-internet. A talented craftswoman, Aileen taught classes at the YMCA and through the cooperative extension program, including quilting, knitting and smocking. She served on many PTAs over the years in Canada and the U.S., and on the altar guild at Christ Episcopal Church in Dover.

Aileen was preceded in death by Bill; son William A. "Tad" (Jackie) Elgie III; daughter Elizabeth "Buffy" Elgie; and two brothers, John and Roderick. She is survived by son Robert of New Mexico; son Harris "Reb" (Denise) of Colorado; daughter Victoria "Tori" Banks (Kevin) of Baltimore; sister Roberta of Ontario; two half-siblings, Paul and Laurette; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.





