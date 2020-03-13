Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. Alan Lockerman. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DENTON, Md. - Alan Lockerman passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the UofM Shore Medical Center at Easton, Md.

Born in Ridgely, Md. on March 18, 1942, Mr. Lockerman was the son of the late William Thomas Lockerman and Anna Elmira Stevens Lockerman. He and his wife, Janet A. Lockerman, were married Jan. 11, 1964. She passed away on March 25, 2012.

Mr. Lockerman was a member of the first graduating class of North Caroline High School in 1960. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had served in Vietnam in 1967 to 1968. He worked for E.I. DuPont in Seaford for 57 years as a Mechanical Engineer, but his "hobby" was farming. He was a man who loved his family, liked to work, and, in later years, liked to travel. He was a member of the Choptank Ruritan Club and the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton.

Mr. Lockerman is survived by two daughters, Barbara Jan Lockerman and Jammie B. Lockerman, both of Denton; one son, Bobby Lockerman of Denton; two grandchildren, James William Samuels and Makayla Lockerman; a nephew, Lance Lockerman (Renee) of Denton; and a niece, Kerry Lockerman Towers. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, R. Wendell Lockerman and Billy Ray Lockerman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 6 until 8 on Monday evening. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Choptank Ruritan Club, PO Box 75, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit





