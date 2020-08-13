T. Leonard Outten, 84
HARRINGTON - T. Leonard Outten passed away at home on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020. Leonard was born January 5, 1936 to the late Tilghman Charles Outten and Mary Delema Paskey Outten of Greenwood.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice Kathryn (Kay) Outten; daughter, Renee Outten Newnom and husband Rick; son, Reig L. Outten and wife Elizabeth; daughter-in-law, Sherry Outten; granddaughters, Kristin Cherry and husband Bau, Kara Outten and Rachel Outten; great grandchildren, Liam and Oliva Cherry; sister, Karen Spence and husband Frank; and aunt, Ruth Paskey Prettyman.
Leonard was preceded in death by his son, Robin L. Outten; and brother, Walter D. Outten.
Services and burial will be private with interment at the Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Leonard's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, Delaware 19947 or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington.
