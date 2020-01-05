|
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Camden-Wyoming - Taffy Jane Herr Grant passed away peacefully, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Christiana Hospital.
Taffy was born Dec. 23, 1955 in Hereford, Texas to the late, Raynold and Dorothy (Stone) Herr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Herr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kirstin Grant; granddaughter, Addie Latham; her sisters, Patricia Britten of Amarillo, Texas, LaNita Colley and husband, Dr. Johnny Colley, of Texarkana, Texas, Melinda Conway and husband, Jack, of Amarillo, Texas, Sheela Herr-Hanna and husband, Dr. I.H. Hanna, of Berkley Heights, N.J., Kalina Herr-Williams and husband, Robert, of Avada, Colorado, Ivona Rogers and husband, Alan, of Canton, Texas, Charlet Herr-Hanover and husband, Sean R. Hanover, Esq., of Maryland; her brothers, Randy Herr and wife, Dianne, of Marble Falls, Texas, Reginald Herr, of Laguna Hills, California, Randall Herr, of Hereford, Texas and Ronald Herr and wife, Levina, of Amarillo, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather from 10:30-11 a.m. There will be a gathering at H2 Hilton in Dover from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 5, 2020
