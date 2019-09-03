DOVER - On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Tammy Aileen Patterson (Tjaden), loving wife and mother of four, passed away suddenly.
Tammy was born on May 7, 1966 in Wilmington to Doug & Sue (Figgatt) Tjaden. She graduated from Smyrna High School in 1984, and shortly after that she started working for the Department of Corrections, retiring after 27 1/2 years of service. On Dec. 6, 1997, she married Charles Edward (Eddie) Patterson. They raised two children, Jacob and Jaycee; and two step sons, Nathan and Charles Jester.
Tammy had a passion for gardening and canning. She loved flying kites and looking for treasures with her metal detector. She also loved spending time with family. She was an avid supporter of everything MARINES!
Tammy was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Willard Patterson Sr. She is survived by her husband Eddie; her four children, Jacob (Samantha), Jaycee, Nathan, and Charles; her grandson, Bryson; her parents, Doug & Sue (Figgatt) Tjaden; mother-in-law, Rose L. Patterson; brother, Bobby (Ruth)Tjaden; sisters, Laura Tjaden, Carrie (Andy) Brereton; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Sept. 5, 2019 at the Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901 from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m., with services starting at 6:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 3, 2019