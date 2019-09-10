MILFORD - Tammy Boyer Sharp passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, Dover. Tammy was born in Milford, the daughter of Keith D. Boyer and the late Nancy (Trice) Boyer. She was a graduate of Milford High School in 1981. Tammy worked as a bookkeeper for several local Doctors' offices for many years. She also worked as Activities Coordinator at the Harrison House of Georgetown. Tammy loved caring for older people and enjoyed crafting and antiquing.
She is survived by her two sons, Ryan Sharp and Steven Schaefer; her father, Keith D. Boyer; a granddaughter, McKenzie; as well as her companion, Jeffrey Salevan.
A Celebration of Tammy's Life will be held at 12 noon on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the Milford Moose Lodge, 20142 Beaver Dam Road, Milford where friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow in Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 10, 2019