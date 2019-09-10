Tammy Boyer Sharp

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to family and friends. Cherish your..."
    - Debbie Craft
  • "I've Loved her for most of my life."
    - Jeffrey Salevan
  • - Frank Schaefer
  • "Tammy you will be sadly missed by sooo many."
    - Penny Schaefer
Service Information
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-5416
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Milford Moose Lodge
20142 Beaver Dam Road
Milford, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Milford Moose Lodge
20142 Beaver Dam Road
Milford, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MILFORD - Tammy Boyer Sharp passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, Dover. Tammy was born in Milford, the daughter of Keith D. Boyer and the late Nancy (Trice) Boyer. She was a graduate of Milford High School in 1981. Tammy worked as a bookkeeper for several local Doctors' offices for many years. She also worked as Activities Coordinator at the Harrison House of Georgetown. Tammy loved caring for older people and enjoyed crafting and antiquing.
She is survived by her two sons, Ryan Sharp and Steven Schaefer; her father, Keith D. Boyer; a granddaughter, McKenzie; as well as her companion, Jeffrey Salevan.
A Celebration of Tammy's Life will be held at 12 noon on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the Milford Moose Lodge, 20142 Beaver Dam Road, Milford where friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow in Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.